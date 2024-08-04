Draymond Green Makes Bold Statement About Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards is currently playing in his first Olympics.
The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar is the youngest player on the team at 22, but he has been one of the best performers through the first three games of the tournament.
On Saturday, Team USA defeated Puerto Rico by a score of 104-83.
Edwards led the way with 26 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 11/15 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 17 minutes of playing time.
Recently, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green spoke about Edwards (via The Draymond Green Show h/t ClutchPoints).
Green (via the Volume): "I think what I love most is the way Bron, Steph and KD are embracing him. To, like, be that next young guy up and kind of giving him the keys to the team in a sense. If you're watching these games, he's running the show. Whenever he's on the floor, it's his show."
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at UGA.
He finished this past year with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
In addition, the Timberwolves made the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season.
Green is a four-time NBA Champion and future first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Therefore, Edwards is getting extremely high praise from one of the best players of all time.