Draymond Green Makes Bold Statement About New York Knicks
The New York Knicks are among the best teams in the NBA.
After reaching the second round of the NBA playoffs in 2023 and 2024, they finally broke through to reach the Eastern Conference finals.
However, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in six games.
Recently, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green voiced his thoughts on the team (via The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis).
Green: "I think going forward in order to win, it ain't there yet... I think in order to win, the Knicks need to bring in a great player... If the Knicks want to compete for a championship, I think they need a great player and I'll just leave it at that."
Green has won four NBA Championships over his 13 seasons with the Warriors.
Therefore, his thoughts have a lot of credibility on what it takes to win a title.
The Knicks have a fantastic roster that features players such as Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Mitchell Robinson.
That said, they do not have a top-seven player that is typically needed in order to win a title.
Following their loss to the Pacers, the Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau (on Tuesday).
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "BREAKING: The New York Knicks are relieving Tom Thibodeau of his duties as head coach, sources tell ESPN. Thibodeau led the Knicks to their first East Finals in 25 years, made playoffs in 4 of 5 years and led Knicks to consecutive 50+ win seasons for first time since the 1990s."