Draymond Green Makes Bold Statement After Pelicans-Warriors Game
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors hosted the New Orleans Pelicans at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
The Warriors won by a score of 104-89 to improve to 4-1 in their first five games.
Draymond Green finished his night with 14 points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal and five blocks while shooting 5/11 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a bold statement (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic).
Green: "I spent all summer watching everyone talk about Chet and Wemby and what they're doing defensively. Don't forget about Dray."
Green won the 2017 Defensive Player of The Year Award and is one of the elite defenders in NBA history.
He is averaging 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range in his first five games.
At 34, Green is still among the best all-around players in the NBA.
Via @NBAW0RLD24: "Draymond Green this season:
— 1.8 BPG
— 1.2 SPG
— Players are shooting 35.5% when guarded by him
34 years old and still one of the best defenders in the association."
The Warriors are off to an excellent start to the new season.
Following their matchup with the Pelicans, they will now play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Houston Rockets in Texas.
Green is in his 13th NBA season.