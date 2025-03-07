Draymond Green Makes Bold Statement After Warriors-Nets Game
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets (in New York) by a score of 121-119.
At one point, the team trailed by as many as 22 points, but a resilient second quarter put them in position for a comeback.
After the game, Draymond Green made a bold statement when he met with the media.
Green: "We were down 27-5, and I looked over, and nobody blinked. Everybody was just like, alright, here we go, figure it out and we did that... We can get great looks, and we're always going to be able to get stops."
Green finished the win with seven points, seven rebounds and ten assists while shooting 2/5 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Draymond Green has the 3rd most 10-AST games by a non-guard in NBA history.
Only LeBron & Jokic have more."
Green is now averaging 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 49 games.
He is in his 13th NBA season (all with Golden State).
With the win, the Warriors improved to 35-28 in 63 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have won eight out of their last ten).
Following the Nets, the Warriors will now return home to host Malik Beasley and the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night at the Chase Center.