Draymond Green Makes Bold Statement After Warriors-Timberwolves Game
On Wednesday night, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
Green finished the 121-110 loss with ten points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 4/11 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
After his 13th NBA season came to an end, Green made a bold statement when he met with the media.
Green: "I think we'll be right back at it. It sucks to end this way, but we think we got the pieces to make another run at it and do it again. That's gonna be our mindset going into this summer... I think come next year, we'll be right back at it and give ourselves a chance again."
Green finished the regular season with averages of 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Warriors were the sixth seed in the Western Conference (and beat the Houston Rockets in the first round).
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "The Warriors season is over. They went 23-7 with Curry/Butler in the lineup, beat the Rockets in the first round, but fell to the Timberwolves in a relatively uncompetitive series after Curry went down in Game 1. They'll look to tweak around Curry/Butler this summer."
Green has helped lead the Warriors to four titles since the 2015 season.