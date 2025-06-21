Fastbreak

Draymond Green Makes Bold Statement Before Pacers-Thunder Game 7

Draymond Green made a bold statement about the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ben Stinar

Apr 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after the Memphis Grizzlies made a basket in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Apr 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after the Memphis Grizzlies made a basket in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The Thunder have had a historic season where they have been expected to close out the Pacers for a title.

That said, the Pacers have been resilient, showing that they have a real chance to pull off the upset.

Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "One more Pacers win would give them 11 upsets in games not favored on the way to a championship.

If Indiana pulls it off in Game 7, they will factually have the biggest underdog climb to a title in NBA history."

NBA
Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Reggie Miller hugs Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) after winning game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Before Game 7, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made a bold statement about the Thunder (via The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis).

Green: "They are supposed to win. Pressure is all on them... If OKC don't win this championship, they may never win a championship."

While it's a bold prediction, Green has won four titles (and played in the most recent Game 7 in Finals history).

Therefore, his opinion on anything to do with titles is extremely noteworthy.

Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "The Pacers-Thunder #NBAFinals series is the first to go seven games since 2016 😲

Cleveland came back from a 3-1 series deficit to beat Golden State that year."

The Thunder went 68-14 during the regular season, which has them as the first seed.

They have already defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Via The NBA: "7 TOTAL POINTS SEPARATE THE PACERS AND THUNDER ENTERING GAME 7 🤯

One game. Winner-take-all.

Watch GAME 7 of the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV TOMORROW (6/22) at 8:00pm/et on ABC!"

