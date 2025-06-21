Draymond Green Makes Bold Statement Before Pacers-Thunder Game 7
On Sunday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
The Thunder have had a historic season where they have been expected to close out the Pacers for a title.
That said, the Pacers have been resilient, showing that they have a real chance to pull off the upset.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "One more Pacers win would give them 11 upsets in games not favored on the way to a championship.
If Indiana pulls it off in Game 7, they will factually have the biggest underdog climb to a title in NBA history."
Before Game 7, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made a bold statement about the Thunder (via The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis).
Green: "They are supposed to win. Pressure is all on them... If OKC don't win this championship, they may never win a championship."
While it's a bold prediction, Green has won four titles (and played in the most recent Game 7 in Finals history).
Therefore, his opinion on anything to do with titles is extremely noteworthy.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "The Pacers-Thunder #NBAFinals series is the first to go seven games since 2016 😲
Cleveland came back from a 3-1 series deficit to beat Golden State that year."
The Thunder went 68-14 during the regular season, which has them as the first seed.
They have already defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Via The NBA: "7 TOTAL POINTS SEPARATE THE PACERS AND THUNDER ENTERING GAME 7 🤯
One game. Winner-take-all.
Watch GAME 7 of the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV TOMORROW (6/22) at 8:00pm/et on ABC!"