Draymond Green Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Spurs-Warriors Game
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors suffered a devastating loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
Former Warriors star Harrison Barnes hit the game-winning shot to give the Spurs a 114-111 victory.
Via The NBA: "FADE, FIRE, WIN THE GAME 🚨
HARRISON BARNES DRAINS THE #TissotBuzzerBeater TO LIFT THE SPURS!"
Draymond Green finished the loss with 13 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 4/7 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 33 minutes.
After the game, the four-time NBA Champion made a very honest statement when he met with the media (h/t 95.7 The Game).
Green: "We’re not children. We’re adults. Champions. We know what it takes... We messed around with the game and we lost. That’s how it goes."
The Warriors are still the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-33 record in 80 games.
They are a half-game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves (and 1.0 games back of the Denver Nuggets for the fourth seed).
Via Jason Timpf of The Volume: "Just an absolute catastrophe for the Warriors. Now staring down the barrel of the play in tournament."
The Warriors will have a chance to redeem themselves when they play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night in Oregon.
They are coming off a season where they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.
As for the Spurs, they improved to 33-47 in 80 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.