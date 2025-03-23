Fastbreak

Draymond Green Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Warriors-Hawks Game

Draymond Green met with the media after Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

Mar 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) argues a call against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors play the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

The Warriors (who were without Steph Curry) lost by a score of 124-115.

After the tough loss, Draymond Green met with the media.

Green (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic): "We just didn't come out ready to play... We gotta be better and that starts with me. We were terrible defensively... Bad loss. It’s a terrible loss... 11 games left with everything to play for, you shouldn’t have a loss like this."

Green finished the loss with five points, six rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block while shooting 2/7 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

The Warriors will continue their road trip when they visit the Miami Heat on Tuesday night in Florida.

Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Draymond Green knows how big of a game next Tuesday at Miami is for Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins. He says even though Heat are on a 10-game losing streak, he notes how many of them were close. “We know who the Miami Heat are. They play hard.”"

