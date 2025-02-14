Draymond Green Makes Eye-Catching Jimmy Butler Statement After Warriors-Rockets Game
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors played the second night of a back-to-back when they beat the Houston Rockets by a score of 105-98 (in Texas).
They are now 3-1 in their first four games with Jimmy Butler in the lineup.
After the big win, Draymond Green made a strong statement about his new teammate.
Green (h/t Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle): "He's a franchise changer. He's done it everywhere he's gone. He is helping revitalize what we've got here. The belief amongst this team now that he's arrived as opposed to what it was before he got here; it's night and day."
Bultler finished the win with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists while shooting 6/15 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Jimmy Butler with the Warriors:
21.3 PPG
7.0 RPG
5.3 APG
57.7% TS
3-1 W/L"
On the other hand, Green also had a good game.
The four-time NBA Champion finished with 13 points, four rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 5/8 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Draymond Green calls Jimmy Butler “a franchise changer” and that the feeling has changed night and day from before Butler got to Golden State. He says Warriors would’ve lost a game like tonight in Houston before. But with Jimmy, they pulled it out."
The Warriors (28-27) will play their next game on February 21 when they visit the Sacramento Kings.