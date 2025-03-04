Draymond Green Makes Feeling Clear About Jimmy Butler Warriors Addition
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 119-101 (in North Carolina).
Jimmy Butler finished the win with 13 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 3/7 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors are now 8-1 in their first nine games with Butler in the lineup.
After the game, Draymond Green was asked about Butler when he met with the media.
Green: "Jimmy's fit as a whole is great. Steph is one of the easiest players to build chemistry with, and Jimmy is also showing to be one of the easiest people to build chemistry with. He makes the game easier for everybody he's on the floor with... I think one thing we want Jimmy to understand is we want him being aggressive as hell."
Green finished the win with 16 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 6/15 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
With the win, the Warriors improved to 33-28 in 61 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
Via StatMuse: "Jimmy as a Warrior:
16.0 PPG
5.4 RPG
5.4 APG
1.2 SPG
8 wins. 1 loss."
The Warriors will continue their road trip when they visit the New York Knicks on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in Manahttan.