Draymond Green Makes Feelings Clear About Former Warriors Star Kevin Durant

Draymond Green spoke about his former Golden State Warriors teammate (Kevin Durant).

Ben Stinar

Dec 14, 2018; Sacramento, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrate after defeating the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant are two of the most notable superstars in NBA history.

The future Hall of Famer were teammates for three seasons on the Golden State Warriors.

They made the NBA Finals in all three years and won back-to-back titles (2017-18).

June 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to complete a four-game sweep. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Recently, Green stuck up for Durant on his podcast (The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis).

Green: "He is a star, a legend, a GOAT, a champion, an Olympic Gold medalist... Four times. You can't go at KD's game so you start talking about leadership... KD is KD. Point blank. Period."

Green had been referencing a back-and-forth between Emmanuel Acho and Durant.

Considering Green and Durant extensive history, fans will likely enjoy seeing him make those positive comments.

Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

As opponents, they have faced off 26 times.

Green has the 14-12 advantage in those matchups.

Via @StatMamba (on February 11, 2024): "Kevin Durant when guarded by Draymond Green last night:

1/3 FG (33.3%)
3 TOV"

