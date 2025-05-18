Draymond Green Makes Feelings Clear About Former Warriors Star Kevin Durant
Draymond Green and Kevin Durant are two of the most notable superstars in NBA history.
The future Hall of Famer were teammates for three seasons on the Golden State Warriors.
They made the NBA Finals in all three years and won back-to-back titles (2017-18).
Recently, Green stuck up for Durant on his podcast (The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis).
Green: "He is a star, a legend, a GOAT, a champion, an Olympic Gold medalist... Four times. You can't go at KD's game so you start talking about leadership... KD is KD. Point blank. Period."
Green had been referencing a back-and-forth between Emmanuel Acho and Durant.
Considering Green and Durant extensive history, fans will likely enjoy seeing him make those positive comments.
As opponents, they have faced off 26 times.
Green has the 14-12 advantage in those matchups.
Via @StatMamba (on February 11, 2024): "Kevin Durant when guarded by Draymond Green last night:
1/3 FG (33.3%)
3 TOV"