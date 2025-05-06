Draymond Green Makes Feelings Clear About Houston Rockets
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.
Draymond Green finished the 103-89 victory with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 7/15 from the field 2/8 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Draymond Green greeting Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet, Ime Udoka, Amen Thompson and Steven Adams after the series. Pretty friendly postgame scene in Houston."
After the game, Green made his feelings clear about the Rockets.
Green (via NBA TV): "Ime, the way he had those guys fight. I gained a lot of respect for their team throughout this series. One of the tougher series I've played in... That's a young team to be reckoned with."
Green finished the series with averages of 8.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 25.8% from the three-point range in seven games.
Via The Lead: "Lowest opponent FG% on shots within 6 feet in these Playoffs (min. 25 FGA defended):
34.6 - Alperen Sengun
41.8 - Draymond Green
42.9 - Mikal Bridges
44.0 - Dorian Finney Smith
44.0 - Chet Holmgren"
The Warriors will now face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the playoffs.
Game 1 will be on Tuesday night at the Target Center.
As for the Rockets, they will be one of the most intriguing teams to watch for the 2025-26 season.