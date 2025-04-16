Fastbreak

Draymond Green Makes Feelings Clear About Ja Morant After Grizzlies-Warriors

Draymond Green spoke about Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Ben Stinar

May 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) have words during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Imagn Images
On Tuesday evening, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies (in the play-in tournament) by a score of 121-116.

Green finished the victory with four points, six rebounds, ten assists, three steals and one block while shooting 1/5 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.

Draymond Green
After the game, the four-time NBA Champion was asked about Ja Morant (who dealt with an injury during the game).

Reporter: "What did you see from Ja Morant? Especially after he came back in the fourth quarter after he kind of hurt himself."

Green: "The dog that always is Ja. I think he may struggle to play in the game Friday. He came back tonight off straight adrenaline, but that's who he is. That's why this franchise has been in the position that they've been in over the last few years... Ja is special. He is one of the more special players in this league. Has the heart of a lion... I wasn't surprised at all. That's who he's been."

