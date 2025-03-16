Draymond Green Makes Feelings Clear About Karl-Anthony Towns After Warriors-Knicks
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks (at home) by a score of 97-94.
Despite the win, they allowed Karl-Anthony Towns to finish with 29 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 12/21 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Warriors star Draymond Green spoke about Towns.
Green (h/t KNBR): "It was good to see KAT show up and play like that. He played hard. He played well. Was physical. Probably the most physical I've ever seen him."
Green finished the win with nine points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 3/9 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Draymond Green said the game was fun, especially seeing how physical Karl-Anthony Towns was. Green said this was as physical as he’s seen Towns. He said Towns had extra motivation."
With the win, the Warriors improved to 39-28 in 67 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak (and have gone 9-1 over their last ten).
Via Youngmisuk: "Draymond Green said he hasn’t really seen Karl-Anthony Towns want to talk like he did tonight. Green said he obviously enjoys battles and the talking."
Meanwhile, the Knicks dropped to 42-24 in 66 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.