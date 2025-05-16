Draymond Green Makes Feelings Clear About Minnesota Timberwolves
Earlier this week, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Despite losing the series (and being without Steph Curry for the final four games), Green spoke highly of the Timberwolves following the loss.
Green via ESPN Australia & NZ: "They got a real shot. Any time you got a number two that can just go get it, you give yourself a chance to go make it happen and get a ring... I think they got a real shot at it... It's not just one or two guys, they got a real team."
The Timberwolves finished the regular season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games) and the Warriors (also in five games).
In addition, the Timberwolves are headed to the Western Conference finals for the second straight season.
The Timberwolves are now awaiting the winner of the series between he Denver Nuggets and OKC Thunder.
They are tied up with Game 7 on Sunday afternoon (in Oklahoma).
Via The NBA: "🐺 HOW THE TIMBERWOLVES WERE BUILT 🐺
Back in the Western Conference Finals for a second straight season, learn how this Minnesota squad came together!"
As for Green, he finished the Game 5 loss with ten points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 4/11 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range.
The future Hall of Famer has played 13 NBA seasons.