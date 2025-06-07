Fastbreak

Draymond Green Makes Feelings Clear About NBA Father LaVar Ball

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green spoke about LaVar Ball.

LaVar Ball wears a Big Baller Brand t-shirt. Xxx Img Xxx Ob 6053 Jpg Usa 1 1 Jlnmtelo Jpg / Sean Logan, The Arizona Republic, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

LaVar Ball is one of the most famous NBA parents.

He is the father of Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls) and LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets).

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green spoke about how his son only likes soccer (and will not play basketball).

The Warriors star jokingly mentioned LaVar Ball.

Green: "At some point, I'll LaVar Ball him at some point, but I'm not there yet... At some point, I'll turn into LaVar Ball...

Kimmel: "He's the best dad."

Green: "Yes he is. Amazing dad."

LaVar became famous when his oldest son (Lonzo) was a superstar at UCLA.

After his freshman year, Lonzo was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Via StatMuse (on February 5): "LaVar Ball's sons this month:

Lonzo — Extended with Bulls for $20M
LiAngelo — Signed with Def Jam for $8M
LaMelo — Led position in All-Star fan voting

Big Ballers."

As for Green, the future Hall of Famer is coming off his 13th NBA season (all with Golden State).

He averaged 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 68 games.

Via StatMuse (on April 25): "Draymond Green in 13 seasons:

— 4x Champ
— 4x All-Star
— 2x All-NBA
— 8x All-Defense
— DPOY

and now, NBA Hustle Award winner."

