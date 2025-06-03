Draymond Green Makes Feelings Clear About Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had a fantastic season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The 2025 MVP is currently in the NBA Finals for the first time in his seven-year career.
Before the Finals begin, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green spoke about Gilgeous-Alexander.
Green (via The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis): "I do think they have a great, young leader in Shai who has built the culture. Like, Shai has taken part in building that culture back there... Shai has built that culture there from the beginning... I respect Shai, especially as a leader."
Green, being one of the best (and most honest) NBA players of all time, makes his comments about the Thunder star noteworthy.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished his historic regular season with averages of 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.
Via NBA Communications: "FINALS FACT: The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a chance to become the first player to win an NBA scoring title and a championship in the same season since the Lakers’ Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-00."
The Thunder also went 68-14, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.
They have defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first three rounds.
Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be on Thursday night (in Oklahoma City).
Via StatMuse: "Most PPG by a Thunder vs Pacers this season:
39.0 — Shai
19.0 — J-Dub
17.5 — Dort
12.0 — Joe
9.5 — Kenrich"