Draymond Green Makes Feelings Clear About Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
On Wednesday night, the NBA officially announced that Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had won the 2025 MVP Award.
Gilgeous-Alexander averaged an incredible 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field.
Via NBA Communications: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the Kia NBA MVP for the first time. He is the second MVP recipient from Canada (Steve Nash in 2004-05 and 2005-06) and the third with the Thunder (Kevin Durant in 2013-14 and Russell Westbrook in 2016-17)."
After the news, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green spoke about Gilgeous-Alexander (via the NBA on TNT).
Green: "When you look at it, he's been trending this direction since he came into the league. We played him in the playoffs when he was with the Clippers in 2019, and you knew he'd be special. To reach this point, it's all the work that go in and he does it."
Green and the Warriors went up against the Thunder three times this season.
The Warriors went 2-1 in those matchups.
Via StatMuse: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season:
— 33/5/6/2
— Best player on best team
— 1st in points
— 2nd in steals
— 1st in plus/minus
— 1st in 30-point games
— 1st in 40-point games
— 1st in 50-point games
MVP."
The Thunder are currently in the middle of a Western Conference finals series with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
They lead 1-0 with Game 1 on Thursday.