Draymond Green Makes Feelings Clear About Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards

Tonight, Anthony Edwards recorded his 13th playoff game with 30+ PTS!



That's the 5th-most EVER by a player before turning 24, behind:



LeBron James - 21

Kevin Durant - 17

Kobe Bryant - 17

