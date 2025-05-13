Draymond Green Makes Feelings Clear About Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves played Game 4 of their second-round playoff series at the Chase Center.
The Timberwolves won by a score of 117-110 to take a 3-1 lead.
Anthony Edwards led the way with 30 points while shooting 11/21 from the field in just 33 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Tonight, Anthony Edwards recorded his 13th playoff game with 30+ PTS!
That's the 5th-most EVER by a player before turning 24, behind:
LeBron James - 21
Kevin Durant - 17
Kobe Bryant - 17
Luka Dončić - 17"
After the game, Warriors star Draymond Green spoke about Edwards.
Green: "He is a one of one. I think with the increased volume, the ability that he's worked his tail off for, to be able to shoot the ball like that, makes him a tough cover, for sure."
The Timberwolves will now have a chance to close out the Warriors on Wednesday night at the Target Center.
If they are able to advance, they will be headed to the Western Conference finals for the second straight season (and just the third time since 2004).
Via @SneakerReporter: "Anthony Edwards leaves Chase Center with MVP chants, dope moment with Gary Payton, and gives a lucky fan his jersey."
As for Green, the future Hall of Famer finished the Game 4 loss with 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists while shooting 6/14 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range.