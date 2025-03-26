Draymond Green Makes Honest Andrew Wiggins Statement After Warriors-Heat Game
On Tuesday night, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Heat in Miami, Florida.
The matchup was the first between the two teams since their blockbuster trade last month.
After the Warriors lost by a score of 112-86, Green was asked about going up against his former teammate (Andrew Wiggins).
Green (h/t Alex Toledo of Five On The Floor): "It was crazy. We've been teammates now since what 2019... To see him on the other side, it's weird. You see the moves that you've seen year in and year out... He played well. It was good to see him have a good game, for sure."
Wiggins finished the win with ten points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 4/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
The 2022 NBA All-Star spent part of six years playing for the Warriors (and helped them win the 2022 title over the Boston Celtics).
Despite the Heat struggling, Wiggins has played well since the trade.
Via StatMamba: "Andrew Wiggins has the most points by a Heat player in their first 10 games since LeBron in 2010."
As for Green, he put up two points, five rebounds and three assists while shooting 1/4 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.
Unless they meet in the NBA Finals, the Warriors and Heat will not face off again until the 2025-26 season.