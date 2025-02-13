Draymond Green Makes Honest Andrew Wiggins Statement After Warriors-Heat Trade
The Golden State Warriors recently made a blockbuster trade to acquire six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler.
While there is a lot of excitement about Butler, the Warriors had to part ways with Andrew Wiggins.
The former Kansas star helped the franchise win the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.
Recently, Draymond Green (via The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis) spoke about losing Wiggins.
Green: "Been through some real stuff with Wiggs... He's had two kids since I met him. To see him go, it sucked... I think he going to go to Miami and have great years... Don't be surpsied if Wiggs is an All-Star next year."
Wiggins is currently averaging 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 44 games.
He had been with Golden State for part of six seasons.
Wiggins wrote after the trade (via Instagram): "Golden State:
Thank you for unforgettable years. It has been an absolute honor to wear this jersey, represent this organization, and compete alongside such an incredible group of teammates and coaches. From the moment I arrived, I felt embraced by the Bay Area and the entire Warriors family, and that support has meant the world to me. Winning a championship in 2022, and growing both on and off the court in this environment is something I will always cherish.
To my teammates, the coaching staff, the front office, and the incredible fans who have been with me every step of the way thank you from the bottom of my heart. The Bay will always be home.
With that being said… Miami, I’m ready!"