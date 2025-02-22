Draymond Green Makes Honest Jimmy Butler Statement After Warriors-Kings Game
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 132-108.
Jimmy Butler finished his fifth game playing for the Warriors with 17 points, three rebounds, seven assists and three steals while shooting 5/10 from the field in 32 minutes.
Via HoopCentral: "Jimmy Butler as a Warrior:
25 PTS - 4 AST - 2 REB
20 PTS - 6 AST - 9 REB
21 PTS - 7 AST - 9 REB
19 PTS - 4 AST - 8 REB
17 PTS - 7 AST - 3 REB
GSW is 4-1."
After the game, Draymond Green spoke highly of his new teammate.
Green (h/t 95.7 The Game): "Jimmy has that presence to where you feel like you need to fit in around him. You don’t have to make him fit in. And when a guy has that type of presence, this isn’t a place where anyone tries to fight that. We don't try to fight that... We will do exactly that. We will figure out how to fit in around you."
Butler had spent the previous five and a half seasons playing for the Miami Heat.
He has looked like the perfect fit with Green and the Warriors.
The Warriors are now the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 29-27 record in 56 games.
They are 14-14 in the 28 games they have played on the road away from the Chase Center.
Butler is in his 14th NBA season.
He has also spent time with the Bulls, Timberwolves and 76ers.