Draymond Green Makes Honest Luka Doncic Statement After Mavs-Warriors Game
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks (at home) by a score of 143-133.
Luka Doncic had one of his best games of the season.
The All-Star forward finished with 45 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 16/23 from the field.
Via Mavs PR: "Luka Dončić notched a season-high 45 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists for his second-most points while recording a triple-double (60-21-10 vs. NYK, 12/27/22).
With 45-11-13, Dončić became the eighth player in NBA history with multiple career 45-point triple-doubles."
After the game, Draymond Green spoke about Doncic when he met with the media.
Green: "Luka played awful last game that he played and he made it a point to come out and correct the mistake... He did exactly what he set out to do. Imposed his will, and everybody else over there fell in line... It's always fun competing against Luka."
Green finished the loss with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists while shooting 6/14 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 14-11 in 25 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the west.
On Thursday, they will resume action when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies.
Meanwhile, the Mavs improved to 17-9 in 26 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the west.
They will host the LA Clippers on Thursday evening.