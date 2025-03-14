Draymond Green Makes Opinion Clear Of Warriors Coach Steve Kerr
On Thursday night, Steve Kerr tied Al Attles for the most regular season wins in Golden State Warriors history.
The Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings (at home) by a score of 130-104.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Steve Kerr got doused with water for tying Al Attles (557) for most regular season coaching wins in franchise history in addition to water soaking in locker room for Curry’s 4,000 3’s."
After the game, Draymond Green (who has been with Kerr for his entire tenure) spoke highly of his coach.
Green (h/t 95.7 The Game): "He changed everything. He's been as important as anybody... The things that he's taught me about winning... You can't teach someone anything better than that. How to be a better winner. Just his temperament, what he brought, the offense that he brought to this organization, the atmosphere that he brought to this organization. The family atmosphere, that was Steve bringing that... When you have a coach like that, that understands those things. It just makes works that much better."
Green and Kerr have helped lead the Warriors to the NBA Finals six times (they have also won four titles in that span).
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 38-28 record in 66 games.
They will host the New York Knicks on Saturday night.