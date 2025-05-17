Draymond Green Makes Shockingly Honest Rudy Gobert Statement
Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) and Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves) have had a personal rivalry.
During the 2023-24 season, Green got suspended five games for an altercation that involved Gobert.
The Warriors and Timberwolves recently faced off in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Gobert helped lead the Timberwolves to victory (in just five games).
After the series, Green made a very honest statement about the Timberwolves star (via The Draymond Show with Baron Davis).
Green: "I was happy we played against Rudy Gobert in the series because respect is gained and earned or lost in a playoff series. We've had our instances, and I was happy to stand face-to-face with the man and gain respect... I am a firm believer in respect is earned during a playoff series, and he earned it."
Gobert has been huge for the Timberwolves during their first ten games of the 2025 playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers (and Warriors).
He is averaging 8.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 60.7% from the field.
Via Bleacher Report (after Game 5 against the Lakers): "RUDY GOBERT MASTERCLASS GAME TO ELIMINATE THE LAKERS
27 PTS (playoff career-high)
12-15 FG
24 REB (playoff career-high)
2 BLKS"
The Timberwolves will now face off against either the Denver Nuggets or Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals (the two teams are tied up at 3-3 with Game 7 on Sunday).
Gobert has also spent time with the Utah Jazz over his 12 NBA seasons.