Draymond Green On The Wrong Side Of NBA History In Timberwolves-Warriors Game
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Chase Center for Game 3.
The Warriors lost by a score of 102-97.
Via Sam Gordon of The San Francisco Chronicle: "Warriors fall 102-97 for a 2-1 series deficit. Jimmy Butler with 33/7/7 and Jonathan Kuminga with 30/6, collectively powering Golden State's offense with Stephen Curry out. Minnesota's Anthony Edwards with 28 of his 36 points in the second half. Game 4 Monday at Chase Center."
Draymond Green finished the loss with two points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 1/4 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
The four-time NBA Champion also fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Draymond Green is called for an offensive foul on a Wolves review when Julius Randle was originally called for a defensive foul on Jonathan Kuminga. It was his fifth foul. On the Wolves' ensuing possession, Jaden McDaniels drove and was fouled by Green, fouling out with his sixth"
With his performance, Green was on the wrong side of NBA history.
Via HoopsHype: "Last night, Draymond Green finished with more turnovers than field goals made for the 43rd time in his playoff career.
Nobody has done that more times than him. He's tied at No. 1 with Kendrick Perkins."
The Warriors trail the Timberwolves 2-1 in the series with Game 4 on Monday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.