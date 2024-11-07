Draymond Green Posts Instagram Story After Warriors-Celtics Game
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Celtics by a score of 118-112 (in Boston).
Kyle Anderson had a productive night with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and one block.
He had a sequence where he made three straight three-pointers.
Via The Warriors: "Three straight possessions. Three straight threes. Go crazy, Kyle Anderson ☔️"
After the game, Draymond Green added the post to his Instagram story.
Green captioned the post: "CASH!"
Green finished the game with nine points, six rebounds and four assists while shooting 2/8 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.
With the victory, the Warriors improved to 7-1 in their first eight games of the new season.
Following the Celtics, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
Anderson is in his first season with Golden State.
He is currently averaging 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 36.4% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range in eight games.
Meanwhile, Green is in his 13th NBA season (all with Golden State).
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 8.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 43.5% from the three-point range in eight games.
The Warriors are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five years.
They have looked much better to start the 2024-25 season.