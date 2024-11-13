Draymond Green Posts Instagram Story Message For Steph Curry After Mavs-Warriors Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors played a thrilling game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center.
Despite Klay Thompson making his return, the Warriors were able to overcome the emotional night to win by a score of 120-117.
Steph Curry erupted for 37 points, six rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 14/27 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 35 minutes.
Via ClutchPoints: "Steph Curry was a man on a MISSION in the final 3 minutes and 10 seconds of the Warriors win over the Mavs:
12 points
4-of-4 FG
2-of-2 3PT
2-of-2 FT
It also includes a personal 10-0 run with the Dubs down 114-108.
That's a bad man!"
After the big game, Draymond Green made a post to his Instagram story for Curry.
Green wrote: "Yes lawd! @stephencurry30"
Green finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 3/6 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Curry is now averaging 23.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 43.2% from the three-point range in eight games.
The Warriors improved to 9-2 in their first 11 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Friday when they host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center.