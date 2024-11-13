Draymond Green Posts Instagram Story Message For Steph Curry After Mavs-Warriors Game

Steph Curry was a man on a MISSION in the final 3 minutes and 10 seconds of the Warriors win over the Mavs:



🔥 12 points

🔥 4-of-4 FG

🔥 2-of-2 3PT

🔥 2-of-2 FT



It also includes a personal 10-0 run with the Dubs down 114-108.



That's a bad man! pic.twitter.com/nyCMJLd7qv