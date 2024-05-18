Draymond Green's Quote About Bronny James Is Going Viral
Bronny James will be one of the most noteworthy prospects in the upcoming 2024 NBA draft.
He is the son of four-time NBA Champion LeBron James and has been in the spotlight since childhood.
Many people have given their opinions on Bronny, and the latest comes from Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green (via his podcast The Draymond Green Show).
Green (via The Volume and ClutchPoints): "I think he has more than enough attributes and tools and things about him that will make him a good backup point guard, at least. Backup point guards need to pickup full-court, he's gonna be able to do that with the best of them. Backup point guards need to be able to knock down shots, we know he can knock down his shot. Backup point guards need to be smart, not make mistakes, people complain that he plays basketball too mistake free. Again, at worst, we know he's probably going to be capable, and it ain't gotta be next year. By the way, ya'll draft kids in the top-ten that ain't ready to play next year and then want to talk about Bronny, who's not in anybody's top-ten, and be like 'he ain't ready to play next year'. But what attributes do they have that we can look forward to building on? And Bronny has some of those."
Bronny finished his freshman year at USC with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.