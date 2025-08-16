Draymond Green Reacts To Brooklyn Nets Trade
Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) made a post to his Instagram story after the Haywood Highsmith trade.
Haywood Highsmith is a productive role player who appeared in 74 games for the Miami Heat during the 2024-25 season.
This week, the 28-year-old was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
Via The Brooklyn Nets: "The Brooklyn Nets have acquired forward Haywood Highsmith and Miami’s 2032 second round draft pick from the Miami Heat in exchange for Brooklyn’s 2026 second round draft pick, which is protected from the 31st overall pick through the 55th overall selection."
Following the news, Golden State Warriors legend Draymond Green made a post to his Instagram story.
Via @ButlerlllMuse: "Draymond Green reacting to the Haywood Highsmith trade on IG:
“Look what you’ve done Jimbo @JimmyButler”"
Published