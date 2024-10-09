Fastbreak

Draymond Green Reacts To Devin Booker Video

Draymond Green reacted to a video of Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

Ben Stinar

Oct 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns faced off against the Detroit Pistons for their second preseason game.

The game was hosted at Michigan State in East Lansing.

Devin Booker, who is from Michigan, wore a special edition of his shoes that were MSU-themed.

Via The NBA: "@dbook back in his home state, at a special place, rocking his Michigan State Book 1s 💚"

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green reacted to the NBA's post.

Green wrote (via his Instagram story): "Home is where the heart is. #Native"

Draymond Green's Instagram Story
Draymond Green's Instagram Story / October 8

Green played four seasons for Michigan State before being selected with the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.

He went on to have a legendary career with the Warriors and is going into his 13th season.

Draymond Green
March 22, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play during the first half in the semifinals of the west region of the 2012 NCAA men's basketball tournament against the Louisville Cardinals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewickel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

As for Booker, he finished Tuesday's game with 10 points, one rebound, three assists and one block while shooting 4/13 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.

The Suns won the game by a score of 105-97 to improve to 2-0 in the preseason.

They will play three more preseason games against the Pistons (again), Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.

Devin Booker
Oct 8, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dunks the ball in the third quarter at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images / Dale Young-Imagn Images

On October 23, the Suns will open up the regular season when they visit James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Last season, they were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Booker is going into his tenth season in the NBA.

He played one season of college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.