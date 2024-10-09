Draymond Green Reacts To Devin Booker Video
On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns faced off against the Detroit Pistons for their second preseason game.
The game was hosted at Michigan State in East Lansing.
Devin Booker, who is from Michigan, wore a special edition of his shoes that were MSU-themed.
Via The NBA: "@dbook back in his home state, at a special place, rocking his Michigan State Book 1s 💚"
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green reacted to the NBA's post.
Green wrote (via his Instagram story): "Home is where the heart is. #Native"
Green played four seasons for Michigan State before being selected with the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.
He went on to have a legendary career with the Warriors and is going into his 13th season.
As for Booker, he finished Tuesday's game with 10 points, one rebound, three assists and one block while shooting 4/13 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.
The Suns won the game by a score of 105-97 to improve to 2-0 in the preseason.
They will play three more preseason games against the Pistons (again), Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.
On October 23, the Suns will open up the regular season when they visit James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Last season, they were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Booker is going into his tenth season in the NBA.
He played one season of college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats.