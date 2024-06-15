Draymond Green Reacts To Huge Klay Thompson News
On Friday, fans noticed that Klay Thompson unfollowed the Golden State Warriors on Instagram.
Thompson is still following the Santa Cruz Warriors (G League affiliate of the Warriors).
Via ClutchPoints: "Klay Thompson has unfollowed the Warriors on Instagram and deleted all Warriors-related content 😳"
After Game 4 of the NBA Finals (on Friday night), Draymond Green hosted a live episode of The Draymond Green Show.
Green reacted to the news about Thompson (h/t The Volume).
Green: "I had no idea that happened. I think it's f**king hilarious. Just so ya'll know, I laughed. I logged on here, and Jackson is like, 'What about Klay?' I'm like, 'What?' Like what happened? He's like 'he unfollowed the Warriors.' I think that's comical. I know you all want somebody's feelings to be hurt or something. It ain't that. It ain't ever going to be that. That's hilarious."
Green has been teammates with Thompson for his entire 12-year career.
The duo (along with Steph Curry) has been to the NBA Finals six times since the 2015 season.
They have also won four NBA Championships in that span.
Thompson is coming off a year where he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
He was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and has spent his entire career with Golden State.
However, the future Hall of Famer will be a free agent this summer.