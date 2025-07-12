Fastbreak

Draymond Green Reacts To Klay Thompson's Viral Instagram Post

Draymond Green left a message on his former Golden State Warriors teammate's post.

Ben Stinar

Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks to media after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks to media after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Klay Thompson is coming off his first season playing for the Dallas Mavericks.

On Saturday, the future Hall of Famer made a post to Instagram that had over 100,000 likes in 40 minutes.

He captioned his post: "Sweet Bells son 🌴 🥥"

One person who left a comment on Thompson's post was his former Golden State Warriors teammate (Draymond Green).

His comment had 550 likes in 11 minutes.

Green wrote: "Killa!"

Draymond Green Comment
Draymond Green Comment / July 12

In addition to Green, other NBA players also left comments for Thompson.

Bennedict Mathurin: "Great shooting form"

Ty Jerome: "Woah hard launch"

Matt Barnes: "👑 Klay"

Andre Drummond: "😮‍💨🙌🏽"

Lester Quinones: "OOOOOOOOTERRRRRRRR"

Patrick Baldwin Jr: "That’s my shooter!!"

Klay Thompson NBA
Apr 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton, Kyrie Irving, Evan Mobley, Trae Young, Jordan Poole, Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan, Kyle Lowry and Max Christie were among the NBA players to like Thompson's post.

Klay Thompson
Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Thompson finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assist per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.

That said, the Mavs dealt with a lot of injuries, so they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Many NBA fans will enjoy seeing Green's comment on his post.

They were teammates for 12 seasons on the Warriors.

Klay Thompson
Nov 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) hugs Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after a game at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

In that span, the franchise reached the NBA Finals six times (and won four titles).

Thompson also made five All-Star Games.

Via The Dallas Mavericks (on October 24): ".@KlayThompson set a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a Mavs debut 💦

Not too shabby, Captain Klay."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.