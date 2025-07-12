Draymond Green Reacts To Klay Thompson's Viral Instagram Post
Klay Thompson is coming off his first season playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
On Saturday, the future Hall of Famer made a post to Instagram that had over 100,000 likes in 40 minutes.
He captioned his post: "Sweet Bells son 🌴 🥥"
One person who left a comment on Thompson's post was his former Golden State Warriors teammate (Draymond Green).
His comment had 550 likes in 11 minutes.
Green wrote: "Killa!"
In addition to Green, other NBA players also left comments for Thompson.
Bennedict Mathurin: "Great shooting form"
Ty Jerome: "Woah hard launch"
Matt Barnes: "👑 Klay"
Andre Drummond: "😮💨🙌🏽"
Lester Quinones: "OOOOOOOOTERRRRRRRR"
Patrick Baldwin Jr: "That’s my shooter!!"
Tyrese Haliburton, Kyrie Irving, Evan Mobley, Trae Young, Jordan Poole, Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan, Kyle Lowry and Max Christie were among the NBA players to like Thompson's post.
Thompson finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assist per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.
That said, the Mavs dealt with a lot of injuries, so they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Many NBA fans will enjoy seeing Green's comment on his post.
They were teammates for 12 seasons on the Warriors.
In that span, the franchise reached the NBA Finals six times (and won four titles).
Thompson also made five All-Star Games.
Via The Dallas Mavericks (on October 24): ".@KlayThompson set a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a Mavs debut 💦
Not too shabby, Captain Klay."