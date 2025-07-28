Draymond Green Reacts To LA Clippers Signing Former NBA All-Star
On Monday, the LA Clippers officially introduced Chris Paul as the newest member of their team.
The future Hall of Famer is coming off a season where he played in 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs.
He had averages of 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range.
One person who reacted to the news was Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.
Green wrote (via his Instagram story): "My dawg is as happy as he looks! 🔥🔥🔥"
Paul spent the best years of his career when he played for LA from 2011-17.
Via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints: "Chris Paul thanked Clippers fans for their loud ovation, which got him emotional prior to his Q&A with fans.
CP3 said a part of him was missing after leaving the Clippers, highlighting community as something very meaningful to him and is excited to be back in Los Angeles."
Paul has also played for the New Orleans Hornets, Houston Rockets, OKC Thunder, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors over 20 seasons.
He is widely viewed as one of the best five point guards of all time.
Paul is joining a Clippers team that is coming off a season where they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in seven games).
Via ESPN's Malika Andrews: "In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Clippers point guard Chris Paul says he isn’t ruling out playing beyond the 2025-26 season. Our conversation coming soon on @SportsCenter and NBA Today."