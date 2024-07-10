Draymond Green Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News
On Tuesday, Klay Thompson was officially introduced to the media for the first time as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.
The four-time NBA Champion had been with the Golden State Warriors for the first 13 seasons of his career.
Thompson: "Sometimes change just can spur greatness. A new change of scenery can do wonders. I'm very grateful for my time at Golden State. I just felt like moving on could reenergize me and do something special for the rest of my career."
Thompson will also change his jersey from No. 11 to 31 (Kyrie Irving wears 11).
Draymond Green sent out a post to his Instagram story about Thompson's new number (h/t Bleacher Report).
Green wrote: "31 is nasty work killa 😂😂😂"
Thompson spoke about wearing 31 for Dallas (h/t The Mavs Blog).
Thompson: "It's change for me. I'm not mad at the change; I'm actually excited for it. There's been a lot of great 31's in this franchise's history."
Green has spent all 12 seasons of his career with Thompson, so next year will be his first time playing without him in the NBA.
The two helped the Warriors make the NBA Finals six times and win four titles since the 2015 season.
Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.
The five-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.