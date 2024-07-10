Fastbreak

Draymond Green Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Draymond Green reacted to Klay Thompson's new jersey number.

Ben Stinar

Apr 5, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 5, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, Klay Thompson was officially introduced to the media for the first time as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

The four-time NBA Champion had been with the Golden State Warriors for the first 13 seasons of his career.

Thompson: "Sometimes change just can spur greatness. A new change of scenery can do wonders. I'm very grateful for my time at Golden State. I just felt like moving on could reenergize me and do something special for the rest of my career."

Thompson will also change his jersey from No. 11 to 31 (Kyrie Irving wears 11).

Draymond Green sent out a post to his Instagram story about Thompson's new number (h/t Bleacher Report).

Green wrote: "31 is nasty work killa 😂😂😂"

Thompson spoke about wearing 31 for Dallas (h/t The Mavs Blog).

Thompson: "It's change for me. I'm not mad at the change; I'm actually excited for it. There's been a lot of great 31's in this franchise's history."

Green has spent all 12 seasons of his career with Thompson, so next year will be his first time playing without him in the NBA.

The two helped the Warriors make the NBA Finals six times and win four titles since the 2015 season.

Klay Thompson Draymond Gree
Jan 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and forward Draymond Green (23) during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.

The five-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.