Draymond Green Responds To Bronny James Criticism
Bronny James will be among the most talked about NBA rookies during the 2024-25 season.
The former USC star finished NBA Summer League with averages of 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 32.7% from the field and 13.0% from the three-point range in six games.
Recently, Damian Burchardt and Steve Brenner of The US Sun reported a quote from an anonymous Lakers Summer League player speaking about James.
Via Brenner and Burchardt's article on The US Sun: ""I mean, he was treated as someone apart, not like all of us, and that is very annoying as we didn’t feel any chemistry in this group of players," the player said."
On Friday, Golden State Warriors four-time NBA Champion Draymond Green responded to the criticism (via his Instagram story).
Green wrote: "Any player that is actually drafted will be showcased and favored more in summer league.... These things are getting dumber and dumber."