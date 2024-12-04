Draymond Green Responds To Kevin Durant's Comments After Warriors-Suns Game
Earlier this week, the Phoenix Suns beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 113-105 in Arizona.
Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Draymond Green, all on the floor together, always make for an intriguing matchup.
The trio helped the Warriors win back-to-back NBA Championships (2017-18).
After the Suns beat the Warriors, Durant shared thoughtful comments about Green (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral).
Durant: "When Draymond is at his best, it's like a good balance between being ultra aggressive and being on edge and also just being a cerebral monster that he is. I think he's found that balance even better. I feel like he always had it. Sometimes you tip the scales a bit and I think he's found that balance as he gets older, as he experience more things in the league, more things in life in general. You can just tell by the start of this season that he's playing his best ball, he's shooting the basketball well this year... All his experiences up until this time have just helped him out and made him the player he is today."
On the latest episode of his podcast (The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis), Green responded Durant's words.
Green: "Anytime you hear from your peers. Especially the ones that are as great as a Kevin Durant. And you hear him say, the Cerebral monster that he is, he's playing his best basketball. He's found that balance of ultra-aggressive and on the edge... When you hear that from your peers, especially one that you've gone to war with, won a championship with and one opinion that really matters to you. I was extremely appreciative of this comment."
Green is averaging 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in his first 19 games.
He has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets.