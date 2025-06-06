Fastbreak

Draymond Green Reveals Details About Failed Kevin Durant Warriors-Suns Trade

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green spoke about how the team nearly landed Kevin Durant.

Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Kevin Durant spent three seasons playing for the Golden State Warriors (2016-19).

In that span, they won two titles (and reached the NBA Finals every year).

During the middle of the season, the Warriors reportedly attempted to land Durant in a blockbuster trade with the Phoenix Suns (that ultimately failed).

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Draymond Green revealed more details about the failed trade attempt.

Green: "I saw Joe [Lacob]; Joe gets excited; that's my guy... Joe goes, Draymond, I think we're gonna get Kevin Durant; it's right there at the finish line; it's happening. We're getting Kevin Durant back... We talk about it, he's like you think it'll work? I'm like, absolutely... He comes running back to me like two minutes later. Draymond, Draymond, I wasn't supposed to say anything. Don't say nothing to nobody."

The Warriors ended up making a move to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.

Butler helped the team finish as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.

They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs (Steph Curry was hurt for most of the series).

