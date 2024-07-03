Draymond Green Reveals He Almost Signed With Another NBA Team
Draymond Green is one of the greatest players of all time and has spent his entire 12-year career playing for the Golden State Warriors.
On Tuesday, Green released an episode of his podcast (The Draymond Green Show), and he spoke about Klay Thompson leaving the team to sign with the Dallas Mavericks.
He also revealed the he almost signed with the Memphis Grizzlies last summer.
Green: "Last year, during free agency, I called Klay, and I called Steph. Separate calls. And Steve. And I was just telling them, like, 'Yo, I'm leaving; I'm going to Memphis.'"
Green ended up staying with the Warriors on a four-year, $100 million deal.
Green also added: "Obviously, we got it figured out. Shout to the Lacobs and Mike Dunleavy, his first free agency."
Green finished this past season with averages of 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 55 games.
The Warriors were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.
Green was teammates with Thompson for 12 seasons.
They won four NBA Championships and reached the Finals six times since the 2015 season.
As for Thompson, he finished his final season in Golden State with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games (63 starts).