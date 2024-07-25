Draymond Green Reveals He Stopped Golden State Warriors From Making Recent Trade
Draymond Green has spent his entire 12-year career playing for the Golden State Warriors.
The former Michigan State star has helped lead the franchise to four NBA Championships, so he knows a lot about what it takes to build a contending roster.
Recently, Green made an appearance on Jeff Teague's Club 520 Podcast (h/t ClutchPoints).
He revealed that he told the Warriors not to make a recent trade opportunity.
Green: "We was just about to make some trades last week. I told them straight up, like, yo that trade will help me. It'll help me right now in my career these last couple years and Steph, but I've always spoke to ya'll from a place of what's best for this organization. I won't stop now. That's a bad trade. Don't do that trade. I disagree with it. Although it's going to help me right now."
Green finished this past season with averages of 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 55 games.
However, the Warriors were the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five years.
Over the offseason, the Warriors lost Klay Thompson (via sign-and-trade) to the Dallas Mavericks.
However, they will always be seen as a contender with Green and two-time MVP Steph Curry still on the roster.