Fastbreak

Draymond Green Reveals Text Message From Kevin Durant After Warriors Game

Draymond Green revealed a text message he got from Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Ben Stinar

Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks to media after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks to media after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 114-106.

Draymond Green had an incredible play at the end of the game where he drove to the basket for a dunk (which was the dagger).

He also got a lot of attention for his celebration.

Green spoke about the play on his podcast (The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis).

He also revealed that Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant texted him after the game.

Green: "KD texted me last night. The first text I saw was K saying, 'Yo, you a fool for running down the court, full speed doing night night.'"

Green returned to the starting lineup after one game off the bench.

The 2017 Defensive Player of The Year finished with six points, six rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 3/5 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.

Fans will also love hearing that Durant texted Green due to their long history.

Golden State Warriors
Dec 8, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

With the win over Minnesota, the Warriors improved to 14-9 in 23 games.

They are the fifth seed in the Western Conference but have gone just 4-6 over their last ten.

Green has averages of 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range.

Draymond Green Kevin Durant
Jul 28, 2021; Saitama, Japan; USA player Kevin Durant (7) and USA player Draymond Green (14) high five as they play Iran during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Saitama Super Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

As for Durant, he has spent time with the Brooklyn Nets (and Suns) since leaving the Warriors in 2019.

The 2014 MVP has averages of 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field and 44.9% from the three-point range.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.