Draymond Green Reveals Text Message From Kevin Durant After Warriors Game
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 114-106.
Draymond Green had an incredible play at the end of the game where he drove to the basket for a dunk (which was the dagger).
He also got a lot of attention for his celebration.
Green spoke about the play on his podcast (The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis).
He also revealed that Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant texted him after the game.
Green: "KD texted me last night. The first text I saw was K saying, 'Yo, you a fool for running down the court, full speed doing night night.'"
Green returned to the starting lineup after one game off the bench.
The 2017 Defensive Player of The Year finished with six points, six rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 3/5 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.
Fans will also love hearing that Durant texted Green due to their long history.
With the win over Minnesota, the Warriors improved to 14-9 in 23 games.
They are the fifth seed in the Western Conference but have gone just 4-6 over their last ten.
Green has averages of 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range.
As for Durant, he has spent time with the Brooklyn Nets (and Suns) since leaving the Warriors in 2019.
The 2014 MVP has averages of 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field and 44.9% from the three-point range.