Draymond Green Reveals Thoughts On Pelicans-Wizards Trade
Jordan Poole has played the last two seasons for the Washington Wizards.
After a tough first year, the former Michigan star is coming off a solid season where he averaged 20.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 68 games.
That said, the Wizards have traded Poole to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Via NBA on ESPN (on Tuesday): "Breaking: The Pelicans are trading CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick to the Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick, sources tell @shams."
One person who reacted to the big trade was Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.
Green (via The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis): "Jordan still has room for growth. I don't think we've seen the best of his growth yet. I think getting in an organization like New Orleans under Joe Dumars' leadership with Willie Green as the coach will be a really good situation for him... When I look at this for the Pelicans, I look at this as a net positive."
Poole spent the first four seasons of his career with Green and the Warriors.
They won the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.
Via House of Highlights: "Jordan Poole set the Wizards franchise record for most 3s made in a season"
As for the Pelicans, they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record (last season).