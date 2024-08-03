Draymond Green Sends Heartfelt Instagram Message To Dejounte Murray
Draymond Green and Dejounte Murray are two of the best players in the NBA.
Recently, Murray made a post to his Instagram story from a recent workout with Green at the University of Washington.
He sent Green two heartfelt messages.
Green then responded with two kind remarks of his own.
Murray's first post: BIG BRO YOU KNOW YOU REAL!!@money23green"
Green responded: "A relationship I cherish! Not many like you lil bro!"
Murray's second post: "Locked In Forever And After That@money23green"
Green responded: "That part!"
Green is one of the greatest players of all time, so being a mentor (or friend) is likely a huge positive for Murray's career.
Last season, Murray averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games for the Atlanta Hawks.
Over the offseason, the 2022 NBA All-Star was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans (after two years with Atlanta).
He has a chance to make the Pelicans one of the best teams in the NBA, as they already have Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram.
As for Green, he finished this past year with averages of 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 55 games.
He has spent all 12 seasons of his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors.
The franchise has won four NBA Championships in that span.