Draymond Green Sends Out Viral Kevin Durant Post After Clippers-Suns Game
On Tuesday night, the Phoenix Suns hosted the LA Clippers in Arizona.
The Suns had a huge comeback, winning by a score of 119-117.
Via Bleacher Report: "ZUBAC MISSES. SUNS COMPLETE 23-PT COMEBACK VS. CLIPPERS"
One of the biggest reasons for the win was the play of 2014 MVP Kevin Durant.
He finished with 34 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 10/22 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Kevin Durant’s 4th quarter:
19 PTS
6-9 FG
Suns complete the 23-point second-half comeback."
After the game, his former teammate (and current Golden State Warriors star) Draymond Green sent out a post about Durant.
His post had over 11,000 likes and 500,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Green wrote: "Back against the wall, slim pushed all his chips to the middle of the table and Willed them to a W! One of the more impressive performances I’ve seen from Trey5!"
Many fans commented on Green's post.
@BronGotGame: "he ain’t joining yall"
@BiasedHouston: "He tryna get KD to come back to the Warriors in the Summer 😂😂😂😂"
@KD_SZN7: "Rare W but we not coming back lil bro"
Durant is in his third season playing for the Suns.
He is currently averaging 26.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 49 games.