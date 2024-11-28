Draymond Green Shares Genuine Thoughts On Victor Wembanyama After Warriors-Spurs Game
Over the weekend, the Golden State Warriors played the Spurs in San Antonio.
The Warriors blew a big lead and lost by a score of 104-94.
Victor Wembanyama finished his night with 25 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 9/21 from the field.
After the game, Green spoke about Wembanyama (via The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis).
Green: "Shoutout to Wemby man, that brother, he is going to be so good. He already good, but he going to be such a problem... Wemby last year, signed a jersey, his jersey for my son DJ. I appreciate Wemby. I got a lot of love for him. That kid, he is going to be special."
Wembanyama comes into Saturday's game with the Los Angeles Lakers averaging 23.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 15 games.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year is expected to make the NBA All-Star Game as soon as this year.
In addition, the Spurs are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 10-8 record.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Via NBA Central: "Victor Wembanyama over his last 5 games:
34.2 PPG
9.6 RPG
4.8 APG
2.8 BPG
54.2% FG
41.2% 3PT"
As for Green, the four-time NBA Champion is in his 13th season (all with the Warriors).
The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 12-5 record.