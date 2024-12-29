Draymond Green's Shot Over Kevin Durant Went Viral In Suns-Warriors Game
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Phoenix Suns (at home) by a score of 109-105.
With the victory, they snapped a three-game losing streak.
During the game, Draymond Green made a three-pointer over his former teammate (Kevin Durant).
The clip got a lot of views on social media.
Green finished the victory with 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/8 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to the highlight.
@abetheape: "Bro is as surprised as the fans he made that😭"
@drewski2703: "Yelling at the dude who handed you 2 rings"
@coachmarqq: "People really forgot draymond used to be a real third SCORING option for golden state 😭😭 bro hit like 8 3s in the game 7 in 2016"
@phill.ft: "why disrespect someone that gave him 2 rings"
@ilovemyprincessmiriam: "He shoots like his back is in pain😂😂"
Green is now averaging 8.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 27 games
Via Legion Hoops: "Draymond Green has now officially reached 700 career 3PM.
Might’ve been the third splash bro all along 🔥"
The Warriors improved to 16-15 in their first 31 games.
They will resume action on Monday evening when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Chase Center.
On their home floor, the Warriors have gone 8-7 in 15 games.