Draymond Green's Wife Sends Heartfelt Message To The Golden State Warriors Star
Draymond Green is one of the most notable players of all time.
The Golden State Warriors legend is going into his 14th season playing for the franchise.
On Friday, Green's wife made a heartfelt post (via Instagram) for her husband.
She wrote: "3 Is One Of My Favorite Numbers☺️Happy Anniversary To My Love, Who Said From The Very Beginning That I Was Thee One! I Am Beyond Grateful Of This Life That We Get To Continuously Build Together. Nothing Is Ever Promised! On The Good Days But Especially On The Bad Days Thank You@money23green I Love You I Love You I Love You❤️
Many people also commented on Hazel Renee's post.
@iamterrenceh: "Happy anniversary to my fav Bosses 🫡"
@kuszmahal: "Beautiful photo and beautiful couple."
@erikavaughn1: "Happy Anniversary, sis!And to MANY MANY more! 💚💚💚💚"
@portlynnnn: "awww happy anniversary!!!🙌❤️"
Green finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 68 games.
He has made four NBA All-Star Games (and helped the Warriors win four titles since 2015).