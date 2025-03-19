Duke Coach Makes Bold Cooper Flagg Statement Before March Madness
Last week, the Duke Blue Devils won the ACC Championship over Lousville by a score of 73-62.
However, they were playing without their best player (Cooper Flagg) who got injured on March 13.
With the NCAA Tournament coming up for Duke on Friday, the status of Flagg has been a hot topic.
Earlier this week, Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer spoke about the NBA prospect.
Scheyer (via ESPN's SportsCenter): "From my perspective, it's full steam ahead. I want to get Coop back as quickly as we can, and he wants to do the same... Our goal is for Friday. There's no question about it."
Flagg finished his freshman season with averages of 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 32 games.
He is seen by many as the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on February 12: "Cooper Flagg has put a stranglehold on the No. 1 pick conversation, exploding in ACC play emerging as the best player in college basketball despite recently turning 18."
Flagg was also named an All-American (on Wednesday).
Via NCAA March Madness: "🚨 AP All-America First-Team 🏀 Johni Broome 🏀 Cooper Flagg 🏀 Mark Sears 🏀 Walter Clayton Jr. 🏀 Braden Smith"
Duke finished the season with a 31-3 record in 34 games.
They were also a perfect 17-0 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.