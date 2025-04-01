Duke Coach Makes Honest Statement About Cooper Flagg's NBA Future
On Saturday, Duke beat Alabama in the Elite Eight to advance to the 2025 Final Four.
Cooper Flagg has been arguably the best player in the country as a freshman, and he is expected to be the top pick in the NBA Draft this summer.
Via CBS Sports: "Only two players have averaged 15/7/5 in the NCAA Tournament entering a Final Four Appearance
1994 @realgranthill33 2025 Cooper Flagg
*since assists were official in 1984"
In a recent interview with Dan Patrick, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer spoke about Flagg.
Scheyer: "I think he's got to take the next dream in his life, and be the top pick in the NBA Draft and start his professional career."
Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 36 games.
Via Real Sports (on March 29): "Cooper Flagg during March Madness:
19.5 PPG
7.8 RPG
5.0 APG
45/43/87%
He’s the only player in the tournament that ranks in the top 10 in PTS, REB, & AST."
Duke will face off against Houston on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas.
The winner of that game will face off against either Auburn or Florida for the National Championship.
Via HoopsHype: "SURPRISE
Cooper Flagg is the top performer in college basketball this season, per HoopsHype's Global Rating."
Scheyer is in his third season at the helm for the Blue Devils.