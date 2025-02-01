Duke Legend Makes Bold Cooper Flagg Statement That Goes Viral
Cooper Flagg has been the talk of college basketball during the 2024-25 season.
The Duke star has proven that he will likely be the first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
Recently, Duke legend Jay Williams made a strong statement about Flagg that went viral on social media.
Williams (via ACC Network/ACC PM): "Cooper is the most complete and skilled freshman in Duke basketball history."
Flagg is averaging 19.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 20 games.
Via Overtime on January 11: "COOPER FLAGG VS NOTRE DAME:
42 PTS (DUKE FRESHMAN RECORD)
11/14 FG
4/6 3PM
6 REB
7 AST
1 STL
WOW."
Flagg has also led Duke to an 18-2 record in their first 20 games.
They are in the middle of a 14-game winning streak (and a perfect 10-0 in ACC play).
Via StatMamba on November 26: "Cooper Flagg is the fastest player in Duke history to record:
100+ PTS
50+ REB
20+ AST"
On Saturday night, Duke will host the North Carolina Tar Heels.
North Carolina comes into the matchup with a 13-9 record in 22 games.
As for Williams, he spent three seasons with the Blue Devils.
In 2001, the former star point guard helped lead them to the National Championship over Arizona.
He was the second pick in the 2002 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls.